Telford pub 'completely revitalised' after £110,000 refurbishment

The Malt Shovel off Hadley Park Road in Telford was getting ready to 'relaunch' on Friday (November 14) following a combined investment of more than £110,000 from licensee, Alison Bolton and Admiral Taverns.

Admiral Taverns said the Malt Shovel has been "completely revitalised" with "a fresh and welcoming look while preserving the charm of its traditional features".

The investment has funded an extensive refurbishment to the bar and lounge areas, with new carpeting and furniture. Outside, guests will be greeted by new signage and decorative festoon lighting.