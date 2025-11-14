Councillor’s second vote breaks deadlock on controversial Telford children’s home plan

Committee members had been deeply divided on how to proceed on the plan for a property in Bridle Walk, Donnington, after the developer and his agent turned up late to Wednesday’s meeting and missed their slot to speak.

The developer and agent told the committee that they had been held up in traffic and arrived too late for their three-minute speaking slot.

Committee members had already heard from parish councillor Ollie Vickers and resident Shaun Pierce.

Councillor Vickers is also a borough councillor and member of the Labour-run Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet.

He told the meeting that “everyone understands the needs for children’s homes” but he was concerned about the suitability of the semi-detached property.

He is concerned there may be insufficient parking spaces at the home which is set to house two children and changing staff.

Mr Pierce questioned the credibilty of Saisha Healthcare in dealing with “vulnerable children". He claimed the plan to create car parking space would cause a “commercial look”.

He urged councillors to take responsibility for the decison if things go wrong which he said “can’t be a fire and forget”.

Planning officials had recommended the proposal for permission with conditions.

The meeting was told that there is a “need for this tupe of accommodation”, and that it would not be “out of character”, and highways officers said the parking plans were sufficient.

Councillors were also told that the council has worked with Saisha Healthcare before and officials had been “content”.

Officials also told the committee that their teams would have pointed out if there were too many children’s homes in the area already. But they had not, an official said.

Councillor Peter Scott (Independent, Newport West) said: “I am concerned that we have got half a story. I am finding it difficult to make a decision.”

After discussion the councillors voted to hear from applicant and lecturer Andrew Blake.

Mr Blake told the members that Saisha Healthcare has a “good relationship with the council” and is “going through the process with Ofsted”.

He added: “Children deserve a chance in the community, not in an institution.”

But Councillor Giles Luter (Labour, Ercall) said the presentation had given the applicant an “advantage” which objectors did not have.

He proposed that the councillors visit the site before making a decision.

But Councillor John Thompson (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood & Trench) said 10 members of the public had turned up, while the applicant was late. He urged the committee to decide on the issue, saying: “I do not think we should defer.”

But Councillor Arnold England (Labour, Brookside), who backed the plan, agreed with a site visit.

“We would start the whole process again, that’s fine by me,” he said.

And Councillor Councillor Amrik Jhawar (Labour, Hadley & Leegomery) agreed: “We haven’t heard both sides properly. It is better to defer it and do it properly.”

When the vote to defer for a site visit was taken, chairman Councillor Stephen Reynolds (Labour, Oakengates & Ketley Bank) voted once in favour of the move.

The vote ended five in favour and five against.

Councillor Reynolds then used his second and casting vote in favour of deferring to break the deadlock.

Chair's vote number one. Councillor Stephen Reynolds vote makes it a 5-5 tie. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The committee will have to agree the date of the site visit. The next meeting of the planning committee is scheduled for December 10.