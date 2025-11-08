The report is the third annual report published since an independent inquiry detailed the shocking history of sexual abuse in the town.

The inquiry, which was published in 2022, concluded abuse had "thrived unchecked" in Telford for decades with more than 1,000 children victims of sickening and harrowing abuse.

One of the inquiry recommendations was that an annual report is published analysing the state of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) in Telford & Wrekin - and the efforts to support victims and tackle offending.

The latest report, covering 2024/25, found that 11 children had been a victim of CSE in the borough, compared to six in 2023/24.

Police data shows that during 2024/25 two people have been found guilty of offences, while another 10 are still under investigation.

Over the 12 months the authorities were contacted with concerns about 95 children, with 50 referred for support from the council's specialist Children Abused Through Exploitation team (CATE) - the figures mirror the numbers from 2023/24 almost exactly.

Of those 50 children a total of 29 received support from the CATE team, with 11 found to have been a victim of CSE - compared to six in 2023/24.