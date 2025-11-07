Firefighters extinguish bonfire close to buildings in Telford
Firefighters have extinguished a bonfire that had been burning close to buildings in a Telford neighbourhood.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.13am reporting a fire in the open in the Sutton Hill area of Telford.
One fire crew attended the scene. Upon arrival, crews found a bonfire burning adjacent to nearby buildings.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the bonfire.
The fire was brought under control by 9.27am.