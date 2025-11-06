Shropshire Coroner John Ellery heard that Courtney Jade Kirsty Bodenham, of Oakengates, Telford, died at Princess Royal Hospital on May 1.

Miss Bodenham, who was 27 and originally from Birmingham, had been found face-down in ankle deep water wearing a swimsuit, near a waterfall in Telford Town Park on the afternoon of April 30.

Her boyfriend, who had discovered her, called the emergency services who rushed to the scene and provided first aid before taking her to hospital.

Miss Bodenham, who had epilepsy, sadly died the following day.