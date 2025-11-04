Emergency services called to head-on Telford crash involving car and coach

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident on the Brockton Roundabout off the A442 in Telford, at around 1.41pm today - Tuesday, November 4.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved a "head-on collision involving a car and coach".

It added that no one had been trapped and that firefighters had worked to make the vehicles safe.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

Reports from the AA's traffic news website said the road was partially blocked due to the collision.

It stated: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A442 both ways from the Brockton Roundabout to the Petrol Station."

The fire service declared the incident over at around 3.11pm.