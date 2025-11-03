Police investigating after white substance 'believed to be paint' poured over car in Telford

The incident reportedly took place in Brookside between 7.30pm and 7.55pm on Thursday, October 30.

A Ford Focus parked along Burford was targeted by an unknown offender or offenders. A white substance that is believed to be paint was poured over the vehicle.

Police Community Support Officer in Brookside Demmi Ramsden said West Mercia Police is investigating the incident and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a vehicle and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Between 7.30pm and 7.55pm on October 30, a Ford Focus has been parked in Burford whereby unknown offender(s) have poured a white substance believed to be paint over the vehicle causing damage.

"If you have any information or CCTV footage of this incident then please let us know by replying to this message.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."