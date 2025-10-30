Telford care home out of special measures after CQC find improvements have been made

Birkdale Residential Home in Oakengates was placed into special measures by the CQC in 2023 after concerns were raised about the safety of residents and the way the home was run.

Special measures provide a framework for the care provider to make urgent improvements within a set timeframe, with measures that can include close monitoring, mandatory actions and restrictions on admissions.

The facility, run by The Keepings Limited, provides accommodation and personal care to older people, some of whom are living with dementia.

During the visit in 2023, inspectors noted "visible dirt" and "other evidence of poor cleaning", as well as "harmful, flammable and/or corrosive" items left accessible in communal areas.

Birkdale Residential Home in Oakengates, Telford, has been taken out of special measures. Photo: Google

Concerns were also raised about the storage of medicines and the inadequacy of fire safety checks.