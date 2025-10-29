'Prolific' Telford shoplifter jailed after committing more thefts at shops she was banned from entering

Charlotte Corbett, 25, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (October 27) after pleading guilty to breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and to three counts of theft from stores.

Corbett was originally handed the CBO in March this year, that prohibited her from entering specific retail premises in Telford.

She was arrested on Sunday (October 26) after two thefts from Boots in Wellington and another from the Co-op in Stirchley.

Corbet was sentenced to eight months in prison. PC Jodie Close, from Telford's town centre policing team, praised the public for helping officers bring Corbett to justice.

She said: "Thanks to members of the public we have been able to successfully enforce Corbett's CBO, and as a result a prolific Telford shoplifter has been put before the courts and given an eight-month custodial sentence."