Firefighters tackle fuel leak from oil tanker on Telford industrial estate

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 11.25pm on Monday (October 28), reporting the incident on Stafford Park 2.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central to the scene. Upon arrival, crews found that fuel was leaking from an oil tanker onto the carriageway.

Firefighters used Environment Agency equipment and environmental grab packs to contain and absorb the spillage.

The stop message was received by fire control at 11.47pm, confirming that the incident had been safely brought under control.