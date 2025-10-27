Firefighters tackle open fire in Telford neighbourhood
Firefighters have tackled a small fire in the open in a residential area of Telford.
By Luke Powell
At around 6.24pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a fire on Hill Crest Road in St George's.
One crew from Telford Central fire station was sent to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said firefighters tackled a small fire in the open.
Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. They were finished at the scene by 6.45pm.