Police, fire and ambulance services at Telford crash after vehicle 'left carriageway'

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hortonwood Roundabout in Telford at 9.04am on Sunday (October 26) after reports of a collision.

Firefighters from Wellington station attended the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police officers.

Hortonwood Roundabout. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "One vehicle has left carriageway which crews made electrically safe. Police and ambulance also in attendance."

Crews reported the scene was under control by 9.30am.

Live traffic data suggested there was minimum distruption from the incident, with traffic moving normally through the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.