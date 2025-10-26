'Outstanding opportunity' - Luxury 'Grand Designs-style' home in Telford hits the market

The five-bedroom detached property in Horton, Telford, is on the market for offers in the region of £1.2 million with Mannleys estate agents.

Marketed as a "bespoke three-storey residence offering contemporary luxury throughout," the home boasts high-end features with spacious modern living.

The stunning home in Horton, Telford is for sale for £1.2 million. Picture: Mannleys/Rightmove

At the heart of the property is a magnificent open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, complete with a high-specification kitchen and three full-width sliding patio doors leading onto the garden. Other highlights include an elegant sitting room with a log-burning stove, and a grand reception hallway featuring a glass and oak staircase.