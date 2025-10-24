'It is lucky no one was killed': Car smashes into Telford business causing thousands of pounds of damage

The incident, which happened shortly after 3pm today - Friday, October 24 - took place on the 40-mph-limited Bridgnorth Road, near to the entrance of the Tweedale North Industrial Estate.

The Vauxhall vehicle involved in the crash appears to have smashed into a telecommunications box before hitting the fencing surrounding Court Autos.

The impact caused significant damage to the fencing surrounding the family business, as well as some of the cars parked inside.

The car crashed off the Bridgnorth Road next to the Tweedale North Industrial Estate.

Harry Alford from Court Autos said staff had been in reception when they heard "tyres screeching".

The car caused significant damage to the fencing outside the business.

He said they ran outside to see a scene of devastation, describing the aftermath as "shocking".

Police at the scene of the incident.

He said: "It was a real shock. A couple of our lads had only been out there moving cars a few minutes before. If they had been there at the time they could have been injured."

The crash happened shortly after 3pm today.

Shortly after the incident a group of school children had gone past on bikes.

Damage caused to one of the cars at the business.

Mr Alford added: "It is just lucky that no one was killed."

The crash is estimated to have caused thousands of pounds of damage to the business.

Police were called to the scene of the incident.