'It is lucky no one was killed': Car smashes into Telford business causing thousands of pounds of damage
Staff at a Telford garage had a lucky escape after a car ploughed into the fencing surrounding the business.
The incident, which happened shortly after 3pm today - Friday, October 24 - took place on the 40-mph-limited Bridgnorth Road, near to the entrance of the Tweedale North Industrial Estate.
The Vauxhall vehicle involved in the crash appears to have smashed into a telecommunications box before hitting the fencing surrounding Court Autos.
The impact caused significant damage to the fencing surrounding the family business, as well as some of the cars parked inside.
Harry Alford from Court Autos said staff had been in reception when they heard "tyres screeching".
He said they ran outside to see a scene of devastation, describing the aftermath as "shocking".
He said: "It was a real shock. A couple of our lads had only been out there moving cars a few minutes before. If they had been there at the time they could have been injured."
Shortly after the incident a group of school children had gone past on bikes.
Mr Alford added: "It is just lucky that no one was killed."
The crash is estimated to have caused thousands of pounds of damage to the business.
Police were called to the scene of the incident.