Red tape cut after committee told of wheelchair friendly cab shortage in Telford

Before this week the operators of wheelchair accessible private hire vehicles had to go in front of a committee if they wanted to use their pre-booked minicabs for more than 12 years.

The committee had to be specially convened so that councillors could see the evicence that the vehicles were in top- notch condition.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s governance committee has decided to hand over that function to their officers who can allow cabs to be used for up to 15 years.

They have kept rules for bodywork to be in “near perfect condition” with no stone chips, paintwork should have no signs of fading and for interiors to be in “excellent condition” without seat covers.

Councillors told Monday’s meeting that they had seen drivers who were worried about losing their livelihoods because of the rules. Three such applications had been made in the last 12 months.

Councillor Peter Scott (Independent, Newport West) said the proposal was “good” and that he had “always been a bit iffy” about the 12 year rule.

He said two sub committee meetings had seen drivers who had been “worried about losing their licences”.

“But both vehicles were immaculate.”

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Conservative, Priorslee) agreed that operators were worried about losing their vehicles.

“They provide a valuable service,” she said.

Councillor Tyrrell praised one of the drivers who took a member of her family to hospital as “terrific” and going “far beyond” in customer service.

Richard Phillips, the council’s service delivery manager for registrars, public protection, legal and democracy said it was important not to lose wheelchair friendly vehicles from the fleet.

“It is really vital that we at least keep that number and do everything to increase it,” he said.

The committee was told that there are a total of 33 wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the Telford licensed fleet, made up of 19 Hackney Carriages (taxis) and 14 private hire (minicab) vehicles.

All licensed taxis (Hackney carriages) in Telford have to be capable of carrying wheelchairs with a disabled person in situ. After 12 years of age there has to be an application to extend and the Hackney carriage vehicle also has to be of “exceptional condition” and checked every six months.