New homes at historic Grade II-listed former Telford youth club nearing completion after 32 months of work
After more than two years of work, the end is in sight for a project to build ten new homes and restore a historic former youth club in Telford.
Originally known as Granville Hospital, The Gower was built in St George's in 1873 as a cottage hospital for factory workers at the Lilleshall Works.
From 1879 to the 1960s it functioned as a school, later reopening as the Oakengates and District Youth Club and eventually becoming the Gower Street Youth Club.
But after the heating system failed in 2004 and the cost of maintaining the building became too much, the club closed down.
A decade later, plans emerged that would see the building demolished and replaced by homes and a shop after Telford & Wrekin Council said around £1m of repairs were needed.