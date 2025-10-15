Telford College seeks local employer support for expansion of T-Levels

The college now has nearly 180 students studying T Levels in areas such as accounting, business and administration, digital services, manufacturing, health, and education & early years.

The college says that as demand for the new vocationally-based qualifications increases, so does the need for committed employers to provide a broad range of placements for the college’s students.

Telford College celebrated the success of its first ever cohort of T Level graduates this summer.

The results included 100 per cent achievement in areas such as digital production design and development, midwifery, and mental health support.

First-year T Level students also recorded 100 per cent pass rates in their engineering, early years, midwifery and digital support security assessments.

“These placements are a vital bridge between education and employment, helping young people gain real-world insight while contributing meaningfully to their host organisations,” said Robert Lees, the college’s vice principal for curriculum.

Robert Lees, vice principal for curriculum at Telford College.

“We’re proud to be shaping the workforce of tomorrow, but we can’t do it alone. We are already working with many of Shropshire’s biggest employers, but we need even more companies to open their doors and invest in the next generation.

“Employers benefit too, by nurturing future talent, raising their profile, and gaining fresh perspectives from enthusiastic learners. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, your involvement can make a lasting difference.”

The news comes during T Levels Week, a national campaign dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness of the qualifications, showcasing student success stories, and strengthening collaboration between education and industry.

One T Level is equivalent to three A levels, and students can progress straight on to skilled work, higher study or apprenticeships.