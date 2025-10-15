The collision happened outside Telford Central fire station in Stafford Park at around 7.09am today (Wednesday, October 15, 2025).

Police and firefighters were also sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving two saloon vehicles. No person trapped. Fire service personnel made vehicles safe."

One fire crew from the nearby station attended the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.