Ryan Clapperton, described as an ‘incredible coder’, is combining his digital production design and development studies at the college’s Station Quarter campus with a work placement at IT giant Capgemini.

The former Charlton School student achieved a maximum score of 120 in his employer-set project, which involved a range of tasks including writing script, creating code, and writing flow charts for a program.

He is also the first student in the digital department to achieve a perfect score on his employer-set project since the college began running the T-level in 2023.

Ryan, 17, who lives in Lawley, said: “I’ve found my placement at Capgemini really interesting. It has given me a real flavour of what a job role is going to be like.”

Ryan, who is hoping to progress onto a degree apprenticeship after completing his T-Level studies, has also been working with Housing Plus Group in Telford between his studies, working on the company’s website.

“One of the big benefits of this course is that the college tutors already have contacts with lots of the big employers, which makes it easier for me to get introductions to them.”

Telford College digital lecturer Elisabet Basford said: “Ryan is an incredible coder. He understands the nuances needed to write high-quality iterations in his programmes.

“Over his year with us, he has developed his ability to take on board feedback to make continual progress resulting in his fantastic results.

“A swift learner, Ryan works collaboratively with his peers to pass on any tips or tricks he learns.”