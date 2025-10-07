Telford girl's cancer journey featured in TV documentary recognised with International Emmy Award nomination

Nine-year-old Dulcie stars in Kids Like Us, a documentary produced by Children with Cancer UK, which has been nominated in the Kids: Factual & Entertainment category at the prestigious International Emmy Awards.

The nomination, announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, places the charity amongst 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 26 countries. Winners will be revealed at the 53rd International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City on November 24.

The documentary aims to change perceptions of childhood cancer and shed light on the realities faced by young patients. Narrated by the children themselves, it follows the journeys of eight remarkable children from the United Kingdom and United States, including Dulcie.

Dulcie (pictured third from left) with fellow children featured in the Kids Like Us film

Speaking about the nomination, Dulcie said she was both excited and surprised: "When I found out Kids Like Us was nominated for an Emmy, I was shocked and super excited, and I wondered if I’d get a trophy!

"I was a bit nervous in case people start asking me for my autograph all the time, but I’m really happy that I might get an award for talking about cancer because people always ask me what cancer is.

Dulcie, aged nine, from Telford at the film's launch

"I hope the film shows that cancer can be scary, but it’s okay to be scared and to cry sometimes. I want other kids going through it to know they’re not alone, and that there’s someone else out there who understands what they’re going through."

The Emmy nomination comes during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, and just days after the tragic passing of Zuza, one of the young stars featured in the film.

Gavin Maggs, CEO of Children with Cancer UK, said: "The nomination is a powerful tribute to the courage of all eight children featured in the film, including Zuza, whose stories continue to inspire and educate. The timing of the nomination makes this recognition especially poignant, and we honour Zuza and every child whose voice deserves to be heard.

Dulcie, aged nine, from Telford stars in Kids Like Us, a documentary produced by Children with Cancer UK

"Children with Cancer UK is committed to raising and investing funds in vital research to understand childhood cancers better and improve treatments. We support families as they navigate the challenges of treatment and life beyond cancer.

"With 10 children and young people diagnosed every day in the UK, two of whom will not survive, and many others living with lasting side effects from harsh treatments not suited to growing bodies, this nomination shines a light on their stories and the urgent need for change."