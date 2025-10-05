'One wrong move can have life-changing consequences' - Telford police issue stark warning over 'dangerous' off-road biking

Officers say several incidents have been reported in the Stirchley area, involving young riders using off-road motorcycles on public roads without helmets or protective clothing.

West Mercia Police are urging residents to understand the risks associated with this.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Katy Balaam said: "It’s not just illegal - it’s incredibly dangerous.

Police have received several reports of children riding off-road bikes illegally and without safety gear in the Stirchley area. Picture: West Mercia Police

"One wrong move can lead to life-changing injuries - or worse. What may seem like harmless fun can have life-altering consequences."

The PCSO for Telford South has called for parents and guardians to educate children about the dangers.

"The law is clear - and so is the risk," she added.

Anyone with information, images, or CCTV footage regarding the use or storage of off-road bikes in the area is encouraged to contact the police via email: opspree@westmercia.police.uk