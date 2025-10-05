Domestic abuse survivors set to get a bigger say on Telford & Wrekin Council strategy

A Lived Experience Advisory Forum (LEAF) made up of a ‘small number’ of survivors was started just over a year ago and they have been involved in making suggestions about the borough’s domestic abuse strategy.

Now that strategy is being updated with new contracts due to start next summer and a meeting heard how that is being developed in schools, housing and with community action.

Telford & Wrekin Council's communities scrutiny committee met on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Elise Davies (Labour, Malinslee & Dawley Bank) said the survivors are doing a “sensitive and difficult thing”.

“We are grateful to them for all their hard work which is helping other people who are going through something similar.”

Councillor Elise Davies. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Members of the council’s communities scrutiny committee were told how the new strategy is shaping up.

A council officer told the meeting on Thursday (October 2): “A lot of survivors want to move on once the episode of abuse has finished.

“We do have a small group now. This has become more and more embedded.”

The officer said the survivors have begun to work with other similar groups across West Mercia, particularly in Shropshire.

“I think they need to strengthen those links to grow in numbers,” he said.

The officer added that the LEAF would build on its strength and be represented in “different arenas”.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s current strategy estimates that there are 25,680 adult victims in Telford and Wrekin who have experienced domestic abuse at some point in their lives since the age of 16.

Some 7,020 adult victims in the borough have experienced domestic abuse at some point in the last year, the council estimates.

The vast majority of victims (67 per cent) are estimated to be female with 33 per cent male, with domestic abuse taking place across different types of relationships.

Some victims are either pregnant or recently pregnant, the meeting heard.

And some of the work involves a pilot scheme where victims are supported if they want to stay in the homes of low- or medium-risk offenders.

The committee was told that some “victims are preferring to remain in homes because of the disruption moving would cause to children”.

Councillors also heard that the council is looking to step up action in schools and colleges.

There will also be 16 days of action later this year involving the White Ribbon charity which works to encourage men to think about how their behaviour affects women.