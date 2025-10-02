Telford's importance to defence sector hailed by government minister

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness, made the comments after a visit to Telford to tour Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) - one of the area's leading employers and a cornerstone of British military innovation.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, hosted the Minister, marking his first engagement in his new role as part of the Ministry of Defence team.

During the visit, Mr Pollard and Telford’s MP toured RBSL’s cutting-edge manufacturing facilities.

Luke Pollard, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, with Telford MP Shaun Davies at Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL).

The site is playing a key role in delivering the Challenger 3 and Boxer armoured vehicles to the British Army.

Earlier this year the new Rheinmetall facility was announced for Telford in another landmark development that will restore the UK’s ability to manufacture artillery gun barrels domestically for the first time in over a decade.

Mr Davies said the investment strengthens national defence readiness and further cements Telford’s place at the heart of Britain’s sovereign defence industry.

Luke Pollard, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence visited Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) in Telford.

He added: "It was an excellent visit, my first as part of the MOD team and what better way to start than by showcasing one of our top local employers, RBSL.

"Huge credit goes to Rheinmetall’s leadership and the incredible local workforce.

"Over the years, I’ve worked closely with the business and Telford & Wrekin Council on everything from site development to attracting investment.

"It's a real example of partnership in action and together, we're putting Telford at the heart of national defence, and I couldn’t be prouder.

"I am sure there is more to come for Telford as the UK Government increases defence spending to ensure we are safe in an ever increasingly uncertain world."

Speaking following the visit Mr Pollard said: “Today’s visit highlights just how important Telford is to the UK’s defence sector. I was genuinely impressed by the innovation and expertise on display.

"The new Rheinmetall facility represents a major step forward for the UK, and it’s fantastic to see Telford leading the way.

"The government is determined to ensure that defence delivers as an engine for growth; meaning new jobs, new skills, new investment and new opportunities and I know Shaun is working hard to stand up for Telford to ensure Telford gets its fair share of investment.”

John Abunassar, CEO of Rheinmetall UK said: “We are proud to welcome the Minister and showcase the dedication of our workforce delivering critical capability for the British Army.

"The UK Gun Hall, alongside our Boxer and Challenger 3 programmes, is proof of Rheinmetall’s long-term commitment to Britain.

"Together with government and industry, we are investing in sovereign capability, strengthening supply chains and preparing for the future of UK defence."