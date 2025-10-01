Woman treated for shock after lorry hit stationary car on M54 near Telford

Emergency services were called to the M54 westbound near Junction 4 at around 1.45pm yesterday (Tuesday).

According to reports, a large goods vehicle collided with a stationary car on the hard shoulder.

Two fire crews were sent from Albrighton and Telford Central fire stations to the scene. Firefighters made the vehicles safe. Nobody was trapped inside the vehicles.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that a woman, who was outside the car at the time of the collision, was assessed and treated at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "One of our ambulances came across a lorry that had collided with a stationary car on the M54 at 1.45pm.

"We assessed one patient, a woman, who was out of the car at the time of the incident. She was treated for the effects of shock before being discharged at the scene."

An alert on the AA's Traffic News website said the entry ramp to the motorway was partially blocked, causing minor delays.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Following a call we received around 1.30pm this afternoon, officers responded to a report of a collision on the M54, westbound.

"On arrival it was established that a lorry had collided with a stationary car."