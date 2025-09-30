Lorry hits stationary car on M54 hard shoulder near Telford - entry ramp 'partially blocked'

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.51pm reporting a road traffic collision at Junction 4 on the westbound M54, between Telford and Shifnal.

Two fire crews were sent from Albrighton and Telford Central fire stations to the scene.

The incident involved a stationary vehicle on the hard shoulder which had been "struck by a large goods vehicle".

The westbound M54 at Junction 4. Photo: Google

Firefighters made the vehicles safe. Nobody was trapped inside the vehicles.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Following a call we received around 1.30pm this afternoon, officers responded to a report of a collision on the M54, westbound.

"On arrival it was established that a lorry had collided with a stationary car. Thankfully, no injuries to report."

An alert on the AA's Traffic News website said the entry ramp to the motorway was partially blocked, causing minor delays.

It stated: "Entry ramp partially blocked and busy but moving, due to crash on M54 westbound at Junction 4."

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 2.11pm.