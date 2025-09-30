Lorry hits stationary car on M54 hard shoulder near Telford - entry ramp 'partially blocked'
Motorists experienced delays on the M54 near Telford after a large goods vehicle collided with a car on the hard shoulder.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.51pm reporting a road traffic collision at Junction 4 on the westbound M54, between Telford and Shifnal.
Two fire crews were sent from Albrighton and Telford Central fire stations to the scene.
The incident involved a stationary vehicle on the hard shoulder which had been "struck by a large goods vehicle".
Firefighters made the vehicles safe. Nobody was trapped inside the vehicles.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Following a call we received around 1.30pm this afternoon, officers responded to a report of a collision on the M54, westbound.
"On arrival it was established that a lorry had collided with a stationary car. Thankfully, no injuries to report."
An alert on the AA's Traffic News website said the entry ramp to the motorway was partially blocked, causing minor delays.
It stated: "Entry ramp partially blocked and busy but moving, due to crash on M54 westbound at Junction 4."
Fire crews were finished at the scene by 2.11pm.