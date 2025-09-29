Shadow chancellor visits Telford to launch new business club

Sir Mel Stride MP met local businesses and fellow Conservatives during the visit to Hortonwood on Friday, September 26.

Sir Mel launched the new Telford & Wrekin Business Club and met local business owners, and took questions on the economy and unemployment.

He also spoke of his belief of the need to back those who create the wealth to pay for public services.

Sir Mel Stride MP with Councillor Rachael Tyrrell and Councillor Andrew Eade.

The Shadow Chancellor was joined by Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, Councillors Rachael Tyrrell and Andrew Eade, as well as guests from across the Telford & Wrekin business community.

Cllr Tyrrell, who organised the event, said: “I was delighted to welcome Sir Mel to Telford & Wrekin. Our small and medium businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, and it’s vital that their voice is heard at the highest level of our party. This visit shows that Conservatives in Telford & Wrekin are serious about fighting for lower taxes, fairer regulation, and stronger support for enterprise.”

Shadow Chancellor, Sir Mel Stride, with some of those who attended the event.

Cllr Eade added: “Sir Mel gave a powerful reminder that Conservatives understand the importance of work, aspiration, and responsibility. A future Conservative government must do more to get people off welfare and into employment, and to relieve the crippling tax burden currently facing small businesses. Only then can we unlock growth and prosperity for communities like ours.”

The councillors said that local business representatives had echoed their concerns.

They added that they had joined Sir Mel’s criticism of Labour’s Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, particularly over the rise in Employers’ National Insurance contributions.

During the meeting Sir Mel reaffirmed his commitment to backing business, pledging that a future Conservative Government would “be on the side of those who take risks, create jobs, and drive prosperity in boroughs like Telford & Wrekin.”

Speaking following the meeting Karen Woodcock, director at All About Newport, said: "It was great to connect with fellow business leaders. These events are essential for strengthening the local network and supporting each other's growth - sharing best practice and ideas."