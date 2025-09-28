Karima Burnett, aged 39, stole the chocolates from the Red Lion BP garage in Holyhead Road, Wellington on June 26 this year.

Burnett, of Saville Close, Wellington, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates jailed Burnett for 28 days and ordered her to pay £82 in compensation to the garage - the value of the chocolates she stole.