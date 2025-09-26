Prolific Telford shoplifter back behind bars after admitting latest store thefts

Jordan Oliver, of Hollybirch Grove in St Georges, Telford, was handed a 16-week sentence after pleading guilty to five counts of theft from stores.

Oliver was arrested on Wednesday (September 24) after he was identified as a suspect in five thefts at shops in Telford.

Sergeant Rich Jones of West Mercia Police said: “Thanks to officers and members of the public, another prolific Telford shoplifter has been put behind bars."

Eight arrests were made across Shropshire on Wednesday amid a series of targeted operations across the West Mercia area.

The West Mercia Police 'day of action' saw policing teams take part in a range of high-visibility patrols, community engagement activities, and targeted operations aimed at reducing crime and increasing visibility.