Cruel Reiss Purville’s victim “cried uncontrollably” after his violent attack pierced a hole in her face and left her with blood “streaming” from a wound.

That was not the only time the 31-year-old unleashed violence on the mother of his child.

On another occasion he dug his fingernails into the victim’s cheeks and punched her arms and legs “until they were numb” in a relationship where he was physically, emotionally and financially abusive.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Purville had been in a relationship with the victim for several years before she gave birth to their son in late 2021.

A relationship “punctuated with verbal and physical abuse only worsened” when the little boy was born, prosecutor Simon Parry told the court.

In March 2021 the victim was sitting on the sofa when Purville sat on top of her.

“He appeared to be doing it in a playful or sexual way,” Mr Parry said, but added that Purville had previously done it and threatened the victim.

“She asked him to get off and pushed him off,” said Mr Parry. “He didn’t appear to take the rejection well.”

Purville dug his fingernails into the victim’s cheeks, and told her she “loved it, really”.

“He said he knew she wanted it,” Mr Parry added. Purville punched the victim to her arms and legs.

He choked her, and “enjoyed watching her being scared for her life”.