AFC Telford United dealt 'significant' blow as CCTV units reported stolen from ground

Officials at AFC Telford United said a total of eight CCTV units have been taken from the SEAH Stadium in Wellington.

In a post on social media last night (September 18), the club said six cameras were stolen from the external premises over the past few days, with a further two units taken on Wednesday evening.

The club said West Mercia Police has been contacted and are now patrolling the stadium at night to help prevent further incidents.

Images of an individual believed to be connected to the alleged thefts was shared by the football club, which said the financial impact of the theft is "significant".

AFC Telford United said eight CCTV units have been stolen from the SEAH Stadium. Pic: AFC Telford United

The club has appealed for anyone with information to contact West Mercia Police.

Despite the setback, AFC Telford United moved to reassure supporters that security inside the stadium has not been compromised.

A statement said: "We are disappointed to report that several CCTV units have been stolen from the SEAH Stadium in recent days.

"Six cameras were taken from the external premises, and a further two units were stolen last night. Because of this, West Mercia Police are actively patrolling our premises at night.

"We want to reassure everyone that this only affects a small section of the outside of the ground - all internal cameras remain fully operational, and the majority of our external system is still intact.

"As a non-league football club, the financial impact of this theft is significant.

"If you recognise the individual in the photo, or have any information about the two individuals that may assist, please contact West Mercia Police.

"Thank you in advance for your continued support in helping us protect our ground and community."