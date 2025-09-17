Return of Shropshire village's scarecrow festival marks pre-school’s 50th year

Since 2019, the Lilleshall Scarecrow Festival has seen residents line the village with an army of straw mannequins in the name of charity.

The beloved event is the main fundraiser for the non-profit Lilleshall Pre-School, and all money raised goes directly to the school to support their little pupils.

Atop the scarecrow trail, the preschool will be hosting a fete, with stalls, entertainment, face-painting and a bouncy castle.

Village postman, Darren Morris, ahead of the return of Lilleshall Scarecrow Festival

This year, the event coincides with the pre-school's 50th year - so, to celebrate, organisers have stocked the raffle with more than 50 prizes.

Generous donations from local businesses mean this year's prizes include a dinner and overnight stay for two at Telford Hotel and meals at local restaurants, including The Fox and The Red House.

Last year, funds raised at the festival allowed the school to purchase some new tables and chairs, replacing a set that dates back over twenty years.

Pre-school manager, Tina Williams, with pupils at one of the tables purchased from last year's event

Previous years have raised funds to purchase outdoor equipment, which the school said has helped to teach its children the importance of respecting and protecting the environment.

Pre-school manager, Mrs Williams, said: "The scarecrow festival is the highlight of both the pre-school and the children in the local area.

"We are incredibly thankful to all local residents, sponsors and volunteers who make the festival a success.”

This year's event will run from 11am to 4pm this Saturday, September 20.