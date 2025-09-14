Edward Georgescu, aged 52 and of St Christophers Way, Malinslee, Telford, was due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week.

He has previously admitted ten charges, including eight counts of making indecent images of children, and two counts of possession of prohibited images of children.

The sentencing, which was originally due to take place earlier this year, has now been adjourned three times - due to issues in the defendant securing legal representation.