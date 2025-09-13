Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the fire at around 10.47pm yesterday (Friday, September 12).

One fire crew was sent to the scene in Aqueduct, Telford.

West Mercia Police officers were also present at the scene.

An update from the fire service said the crew wore breathing apparatus while using a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

The incident was under control by 11.05pm.