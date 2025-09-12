Telford fraudster sold expensive graphics card - and provided box of Christmas decorations and oats
A Telford woman has admitted fraud by selling an expensive graphics card - and instead providing the buyer with a box of Christmas decorations and oats.
Plus
Published
Kelsey McEvilly, 26, of Sandstone Close, Lightmoor Village, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to two offences.
McEvilly admitted two counts of fraud - the first between December 7 and 11, 2022, and the second in March 2023.