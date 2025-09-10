Driver loses licence after police smelled cannabis in Telford pub car park
Police arrested a man for drug driving after smelling cannabis in a Telford pub car park.
Telford Magistrates Court heard that police had attended the Fallow Field pub in Hadley, Telford, on January 10 this year.
Shakeel Ahmed, prosecuting, said that while dealing with an unrelated matter officers noted a smell of cannabis in the car park, and decided to approach the parked Vauxhall vehicle they believed was the source of the smell.