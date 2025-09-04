Telford's Olympic gymnast Alice Kinsella shares images of new baby boy

The Olympic bronze medal winning athlete posted the pictures on her social media page this morning, sharing her baby's name, along with the message 'our hearts are so full'.

The post reveals the new-born's name as Parker Anthony Lavin, with a host of congratulations in response from well-wishers - including from British Gymnastics.

The gymnast, who trains in Wellington as a member of Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club, has won silver medals at the World Championships, European Championships, as well as gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

GB gymnast Alice Kinsella shared this image of her new baby on Instagram. Picture: @alicekinsella17

Earlier this year Kinsella spoke to British Gymnastics about her experience being pregnant, her nerves at making the news public, and her appreciation for the supportive comment she received following the announcement.

An image posted by Alice Kinsella of her new baby heading home from hospital. Picture: @alicekinsella17

She said: "I’m not going to lie, I was a bit nervous. I didn’t know how people were going to respond, but it was actually the complete opposite. I loved announcing it and I loved reading all of the lovely comments. It was really nice to see, and it just shows much support I really have."

Alice Kinsella posted this image of her new baby boy. Picture: @alicekinsella17

In the interview, which was published in June, Kinsella also said that she was planning to return to competition - but would not be putting any pressure on herself.

Gymnast Alice Kinsella.

She said: "I’m definitely wanting to return to gymnastics, I’m not retiring, but I am just going to take it slow and put no pressure on myself. Hopefully, I’ll be back by the end of 2026, maybe sooner, but we’ll see."