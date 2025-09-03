New science block handed over to Telford secondary school as part of expansion plans

Ercall Wood Academy's three-storey block - with nine science labs, a general teaching classroom and a new behaviour unit which will be fully accessible for all pupils with lift access - marks another major milestone in the scheme.

New teaching spaces in the science building have also been created which are designed to support all science and technology curriculum learning.

Telford & Wrekin Council has supported the expansion, which will deliver additional places at the school from September 2025.

From left are Jamie Evans Pave Aways Construction Director, Paul Jones, Chief Operating Officer for the Learning Community Trust, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Victoria Ward, Pave Aways Quantity Surveyor, Nick Stevens, Pave Aways Site Manager and James Maxwell, BIT Group Projects Manager at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Along with the science block, a new single-storey extended dining room will provide an additional spaces for lunchtime dining.

Outside work includes a resurfacing of the existing Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) with new energy efficient LED floodlighting and the installation of electrical vehicle charging points.

The school’s previous science rooms are being refurbished to become classrooms for ICT, art and music.

The council said that over time the project will help the school to grow its pupil numbers by around a third, with an increase in capacity of 300 students from 900 to 1200.

Ercall Wood Academy dates back to the 1940s and was rebuilt in 2014 on the same site as the existing school as part of the Building Schools for the Future scheme.

It is now one of five secondary schools in Telford and Wrekin run by the Learning Community Trust (LCT).

Nick Murphy, Ercall Wood Academy Headteacher, said: "Ercall Wood is a thriving academy and the science extension and resulting school expansion will further develop our ability to support more students across the community to access a high-quality education and enriching experience with us here.

“This is a high-quality environment which will facilitate amazing learning experiences for our students, and I am really excited to open our doors.

“I would encourage and welcome all visitors to the academy to see the environment we are so fortunate to have here at Ercall Wood and would remind all that our Open Evening is Thursday, October 2."

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “We’re really pleased to see the science centre handed over to Ercall Wood Academy, meaning the school can now make the most of this fantastic new facility to enhance its science curriculum and activities.

“The expansion of the school will cater for the demand from people living locally and support the school’s continued growth.

“Having improved facilities and more space to cater for further students can only be a positive for the school.”

“This investment is a fantastic step forward for education in our borough. By expanding Ercall Wood Academy, we will not only enhance the educational environment but also ensure that our children receive the best support possible. We are committed to investing in our future generations.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.”

Jamie Evans, Pave Aways Construction Director, said: “We’re proud to have delivered this latest phase of the expansion at Ercall Wood Academy.

“The new Science Centre has achieved a net zero EPC A+ rating, providing a high-quality and sustainable building for the school.

“It’s been a pleasure working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and the Learning Community Trust to create a space that will inspire future scientists and learners for years ahead.”