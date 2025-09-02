Three-year-old Telford girl to start town's nighttime fun run to help raise money for children’s hospices

Telford Dark Run is an annual event where participants run, walk, or jog a 5K (or 2.5K for little legs) route in Telford Town Park after dark, glowing with headtorches and glow-in-the-dark accessories to raise money for Hope House Children's Hospices.

This year, the run will take place on Saturday, October 25, and will be started by three-year-old Jovelyn Amah and her family from Ketley.

Jovelyn has been using Hope House since she was baby, and her family have received vital care, support and been able to make magical memories.

Jovelyn was born with a rare chromosome condition, and her parents Seth and Gifty were told were told she may never eat, grow, be able to walk or open her eyes as a baby.

“We needed support and help. Hope House was here and the light for us just at the right time,” said Gifty.

Jovelyn Amah with brothers, Manuel-Leroy and Lemuel, dad Seth and mum, Gifty

“When Jovelyn comes to stay at Hope House for respite care she gets to be her own little girl in her own little world.

“We love Hope House – there is nowhere else like it for us. Jovelyn’s favourite thing to do is have her own space and time in the specialist sensory room.

“We know Hope House is here for us for support, care and to make amazing memories.

“We are so excited to start the Telford Dark Run and see all the runners raising money.”

Last year the Hope House Children’s Hospices’ four Dark Runs at Telford, Chirk, Conwy and Penrhyn in North Wales raised more than £40,000 to support families and children like Jovelyn – and this year they have added a fifth run at Bolesworth Castle to the list.

“We can’t wait to welcome Jovelyn and her family start the Telford Dark Run and send all our amazing runners and fundraisers off on their way,” said Hope House fundraiser Dawn Ball.

“The Dark Runs are always a special event full of energy and fun, and we’re expecting even more magic this year. Last year the event celebrated its 10th year and it just seems to be getting more and more popular with tickets selling out quicker every year.

“The family-friendly event is through the town park – all after dark! So join us and dress up in your brightest, most glowing outfits and help us to be here for local children with a life-threatening condition, like Jovelyn, get all the specialist care and support they need."

Every participant will receive a bespoke glow-in-the-dark medal and a goody bag to remember the night.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for children under 16 and can be purchased at hopehouse.org.uk/dark-runs