Man and child taken to hospital after van collides with lorry at busy A442 junction in Telford

Emergency crews were called to the A442 at the Trench Lock interchange in Telford at around 9am today (September 2) to reports of a collision that had left a person trapped.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised three fire appliances from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene, alongside an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance teams were also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said a transit van collided with a flatbed lorry.

One man, who was trapped inside a vehicle, was freed by firefighters using cutters and spreaders. A man and a child were taken to hospital.

The northbound carriageway of the A442 towards Trench was closed to traffic while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

The AA's traffic news website reported "severe delays" on the A442 Queensway northbound, between the B5061, Holyhead Road (Greyhound Roundabout) and the B4373 Wombridge Way (Wombridge Interchange).

West Mercia Police has confirmed that no arrests were made.

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended a two-vehicle collision on the A442 at the Trench Lock Interchange around 9am this morning (Tuesday, September 2). One man and a child were taken to hospital."