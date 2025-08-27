Telford Tories reveal talks with Epping Forest councillors over asylum hotel injunction

Earlier this month the High Court granted Epping Forest District Council a temporary injunction, blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.

Several protests and counter-protests have been held in the town after a then-resident at the hotel was accused of trying to kiss a teenage girl.

The man has been on trial for the incident this week having denied the accusation.

Police outside the Bell Hotel, Epping (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The government has used hotels in Telford to house asylum seekers since 2021 - with Home Office figures released last week confirming that as of June this year there were 245 asylum seekers being provided with hotel accommodation in Telford & Wrekin.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council's opposition Conservative group has said it has approached its party colleagues in Epping Forest to ask about their initial success in securing a temporary injunction.

Councillor Andrew Eade, the Conservative group leader, said he wanted to see hotels returned to use for tourism - an issue also raised by his party opposite, Telford's Labour MP, Shaun Davies, in parliament earlier this year.

Councillor Andrew Eade Picture Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Eade said: "The success in Epping shows councils can stand up and assert their local powers, and we are determined to explore every avenue to protect Telford & Wrekin.

“We are in close contact with colleagues at the Conservative Councillors Association and colleagues in Epping who have shown that it is possible to take a stand and win.

"Telford & Wrekin deserves that same determination. Our towns are not dumping grounds for failed government schemes. Local people must come first, and that means using hotels for visitors and jobs, not as overflow accommodation.

“The courts have made it clear that councils do have powers – the problem here in Telford is that Labour don’t have the will to use them. This is not about political point-scoring. It is about fairness, planning rules, and standing up for the people of Telford & Wrekin who feel ignored.”

Asked about the issue last week Telford & Wrekin Council said it was monitoring the situation across the country.

A spokesman said: "Hotels housing asylum seekers in our borough are managed by the Government and Serco and have been since their first use in 2021. We have been in regular, continual contact with Serco about their management and will continue to do so. We will also continue to monitor the ongoing national situation.”

The use of hotels to house asylum seekers began under the Conservative Government and has continued under the Labour Government elected last year.

The Epping injunction was granted over concerns about breaching of planning permission for the use of the hotel.

The hotel's owner is due to challenge the ruling in court tomorrow - Thursday, August 28.