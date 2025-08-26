Shropshire zoo's celebrated Capybara featuring in new cartoon

Cinnamon's bid for freedom made national news last year, as the capybara escaped Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford and made a bid for freedom.

Since then her story has been made into a children’s book called 'Cinnamon’s Big Adventure', and now she's preparing for her screen debut with a cartoon set to be released later this month.

The film will premiere on YouTube on Sunday, August 31, at 6pm.

Later this year, the short will also reach the big screen, showing nationwide at Showcase Cinemas before selected films.

Based on real events from September 2024, Cinnamon’s Big Adventure tells the tale of Cinnamon the capybara’s escape.

During her adventure, she was spotted exploring woodlands and marshes, located by drones, and finally reunited with her family after being captured in a pond next to the zoo.

The animated short brings her story to life with the same charm that captivated readers of the book.

Cinnamon is now featuring in a cartoon.

The original book was written by Telford based author Tracey J Morgan and illustrated by viral artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur Owner Will Dorrell said: “When Cinnamon escaped, she quickly captured the hearts of people all around the world. The book was an inevitable follow on from the original news story, but now seeing it come to life as a film is something special.

"We can’t wait for families to enjoy it on YouTube and then experience it on the big screen. It really is a pinch me moment."

Mr Dorrell said proceeds from the original book continue to be reinvested into the future development of Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, with the first batch of proceeds being used for a new pond for Cinnamon and her family to enjoy this summer.

The animated short premieres on YouTube at 6pm on Sunday, August 31.