Two men charged over thefts in Telford

Kobby Sekyi-Amoako, 40, of Market Street in Oakengates, Telford, was charged with two counts of theft relating to an incident in Wellington yesterday - Tuesday, August 19.

Nicholas Smith, 38, of Weybridge in Woodside, was charged with two counts of theft relating to a separate incident also in Wellington yesterday.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today - Wednesday, August 20.