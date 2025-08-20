Two men charged over thefts in Telford
Two men have been charged following separate theft incidents in Telford.
Published
Last updated
Kobby Sekyi-Amoako, 40, of Market Street in Oakengates, Telford, was charged with two counts of theft relating to an incident in Wellington yesterday - Tuesday, August 19.
Nicholas Smith, 38, of Weybridge in Woodside, was charged with two counts of theft relating to a separate incident also in Wellington yesterday.
Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today - Wednesday, August 20.