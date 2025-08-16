'We don't see ourselves as fancy' - Wellington's Cock Hotel among Shropshire restaurants shortlisted in awards

The Cock Hotel in Wellington is joined by fellow Telford venue Restaurant 1840, with Osteria in Shrewsbury making up a three restaurant shortlist for Shropshire in the Master Chef Promotions "Business Hospitality & Excellence Awards 2025."

Now in its tenth year, the Master Chef Promotions Awards recognise excellence at restaurants, bars, takeaways and hotels from across the country, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent and dedication to the industry.

Organisers say the awards attracted hundreds of entries from across the UK, many serving different cuisines or presenting different styles of offering.

Among them was Wellington's Cock Hotel, which was taken over and treated to a £1 million refurbishment by Shropshire brewery Joules in 2022.

Simon Smith and Louise Jordan of the Cock Hotel in Wellington

The brewery said it was "absolutely delighted" at the nomination, and paid tribute to staff and management at the venue.

"We're absolutely shocked about it," said Cock Hotel landlord Simon Smith.

"We don’t see ourselves as fancy and our greatest pride isn’t in awards or titles, but in the guests who return week after week, and in the team who put their heart into every plate.

"Our kitchen ethos is pretty simple, we do good wholesome grub with a modern twist. Our philosophy has shaped a menu that’s honest, hearty, and full of flavour, but we still offer a touch of creativity to keep things exciting."

Equally surprised was Telford based Restaurant 1840, run by owner and chef Jelly Tench, who said they were proud they'd received the thumbs up from their customers, who voted to ensure they got the nomination.

Restaurant 1840, in Telford

The Stirchley-based restaurant, set in a lovingly renovated former Methodist church, is set to launch its "second cut" affordable fine dining event later this month, which features six courses built from "underused cuts and humble ingredients", which the business says will prove that fine dining can be both "accessible and unforgettable".

"Luckily we've had enough people through the door who've nominated us and that's the loveliest thing about it, its particularly important that it's from the community, so we're absolutely delighted to be shortlisted," she said.

"We weren't really expecting it at all so its come as a real surprise, but obviously I'm proud that Restaurant 1840 has been recognised at this level, and on this scale."

All three restaurants will now go forward to a gala events night set to be held in Birmingham on August 27, where the winners will be revealed at a high-profile event with over 500 industry guests.