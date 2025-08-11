Police issue image of suspected robber thought to be in Telford

West Mercia Police said Connor Henegan is wanted on suspicion of robbery.

Have you seen Connor Henegan?

The 27-year-old is believed to be in the Telford area.

A spokesperson said: "If you know where Henegan is right now please call 999. If you have any other information which might help locate him please call 01952 214753.

"Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."