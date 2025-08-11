Garrison Sergeant Major Vern Stokes OBE MVO DL will be appearing at the Anstice, delivering his 'Beneath the Bearskin' talk, on Saturday, August 16.

Born in Madeley, Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes joined the Coldstream Guards in 1988.

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew 'Vern' Stokes of the Coldstream Guards is back in his home town of Madeley in Shropshire. He will be appearing at the Anstice Hall in Madeley to give his talk called 'Beneath the Bearskin. Vern is pictured doing a sound test at the Anstice with the Manager Lydy Boden and Viv Moore. Picture: Dave Bagnall

He went on to serve on operational tours across the globe, including Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He became the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Coldstream Guards before being appointed the senior soldier of the British Army as the Academy Sergeant Major Sandhurst in 2011.

He then joined the Headquarters in Horse Guards, Whitehall, in 2015 as the Garrison Sergeant Major of London and has been instrumental in national events since.

GSM Stokes has had the extraordinary task of overseeing ceremonies of scale and significance not witnessed for 70 years.

Garrison Sergeant Major ‘Vern’ Stokes on ceremonial duties

They have included a busy summer marking the Platinum Jubilee, the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 which prompted the planning and delivery of a State Funeral, and the Coronation of King Charles III.

A spokesman for the organisers said the evening would provide a rare glimpse behind the scenes of some of the nation's historic events.

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew 'Vern' Stokes of the Coldstream Guards back in his home town of Madeley in Shropshire. He will be appearing at the Anstice Hall in Madeley to give his talk called 'Beneath the Bearskin'. Picture: Dave Bagnall

He said: "Join us for an evening of fascinating insight into the hard work of preparing pageantry as Mrs Anna Turner JP, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, talks to Vern about the logistics of such historic occasions.

"A percentage of each ticket sold will be donated to the Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society in support of their campaign to move the 19th Century Bartlett drinking fountain back to its original location in the heart of Ironbridge."

Doors for the event open at 6.30pm with the presentation beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets, which cost £15 per person, are available from The Anstice office or online at ticketstelford.co.uk.