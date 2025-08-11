80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day to be marked with ceremony in Telford

Victory over Japan (VJ) Day will be marked in Telford this Friday (August 15) with a flag-raising ceremony, sharing of the Statement of Peace and a two-minute silence at 12pm in Southwater Square.

The 80th anniversary of VJ Day commemorates when Japan announced its surrender to the Allied forces, bringing an end to the Second World War.

Although Victory in Europe (VE) Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, thousands of armed forces personnel were still engaged in fighting in the Far East.

The ceremony in Telford will begin at 11.15am with a flag parade followed by the raising of the VJ Day 80 flag, prayers, a short address and the reading of the Statement of Peace before the Last Post is played prior to the two-minute silence.

The VJ Day ceremony will be held in Southwater in central Telford. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for communities and civic pride and lead for the Armed Forces Covenant for the borough Councillor Paul Davis said: "The ceremony on Friday provides the opportunity for friends and family to come together to remember.

"This is a time to reflect, to thank veterans and to think of all those involved in the Second World War who came together from across many countries. The national two-minute silence at midday is an opportunity to stop and reflect as a nation."