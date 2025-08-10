Telford & Wrekin Police said members of the public had reported the vehicle, and changed number plates.

They added that people had also called the force about concerns it was being driven dangerously in the Ketley area of Telford.

Officers said they had seized the vehicle after finding it, and confirming it had false number plates.

Posting on social media Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Members of the public recently reported a suspicious vehicle, with its number plates being changed.

"The vehicle was also sighted yesterday in the Ketley area driving dangerously.

"Acting on intelligence PCSO Wills immediately responded and located the vehicle.

"It was very quickly established that it was displaying false plates.

"With help from Response Officer PC Frendo and Special Constable Hughes, the vehicle was seized and taken to the compound for further investigation."

Officers praised the public for their help, saying: "This is a great example of the power of community involvement - without the public's vigilance and prompt reporting, this vehicle could have continued to pose a danger on our roads.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped!"