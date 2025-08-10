Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had been called at around 3.10pm yesterday, Saturday, August 9.

They had been alerted to someone being trapped in a toilet at the Wagamama restaurant in Southwater, Telford.

One crew was sent to the scene.

An update said that a person had been locked in the toilet due to a broken lock mechanism.

The crew used 'small gear' to release the person, and declared the incident over by 3.37pm.