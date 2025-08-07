One crew mobilised following fire at Telford electrical substation
A crew of firefighters have attended the scene of an electrical substation blaze in Telford.
One Shropshire Fire and Rescue crew was mobilised from the Telford Central fire station at around 6.44pm following reports of a fire at an electricity substation on Hinkshay Road, Telford.
Crews attended the scene with personnel from Western Power, where they assisted with the fire service's investigation.
A stop message for the incident was issued at 7.41, with the fire service leaving the scene.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 18:44 on Thursday, 7 August 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as an Electricity Sub Station in Telford.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central. Also at the scene of the incident were: a utility company. Fire involving an electricity substation. Crews assisted Western Power with their investigation."
Emergency Services have been approached for more information.