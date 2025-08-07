One crew mobilised following fire at Telford electrical substation

One Shropshire Fire and Rescue crew was mobilised from the Telford Central fire station at around 6.44pm following reports of a fire at an electricity substation on Hinkshay Road, Telford.

Crews attended the scene with personnel from Western Power, where they assisted with the fire service's investigation.

A stop message for the incident was issued at 7.41, with the fire service leaving the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 18:44 on Thursday, 7 August 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as an Electricity Sub Station in Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central. Also at the scene of the incident were: a utility company. Fire involving an electricity substation. Crews assisted Western Power with their investigation."

Emergency Services have been approached for more information.