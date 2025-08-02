Telford community groups invited to apply for share of £15,000 for projects that improve the environment

Telford & Wrekin Council's recycling and waste partner, Veolia, has launched its EnviroGrant 2025 grant scheme with grants up to £1,000 each available for community-led projects that make a positive impact on the environment.

The scheme has given away nearly £200,000 since its launch in 2014, supporting more than 190 community projects.

Last year, Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) received a grant to buy tools and seeds so it could continue developing its community garden.

Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) received a grant n 2024 to buy tools and seeds. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability Councillor Carolyn Healy said: "We’re incredibly proud of the positive impact the EnviroGrant scheme continues to have across Telford and Wrekin.

"Through our strong partnership with Veolia, we’ve been able to support over 190 community-led projects that are making a real difference to our environment and the wellbeing of our residents.

"The success of initiatives like the TAARC community garden is a shining example of how these grants help create greener spaces where communities can come together, enjoy nature and feel invested in their environment.

"The EnviroGrant scheme reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, supporting grassroots action and working together to build a more sustainable future for everyone in our Borough."

Telford & Wrekin Council said applications are welcome from projects that "enhance or protect the environment", through practical action, education, or activities.

Applications for grants are open until October 31.

Jim Greenhalgh, contract manager at Veolia Telford and Wrekin, added: "The Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre is just one of many community groups that have benefitted from the EnviroGrant, and we look forward to funding even more fantastic initiatives this year.

"We encourage individuals and groups to apply today to make a positive change to their environments."